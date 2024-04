CdS – Jacob Ramsey | il gioiello di Emery

Insecurity: CDS flags off guidelines for safe school initiative in Abuja - Determined to end the incessant abductions currently being witnessed at the nation's schools, the Military High Command flagged off ...tribuneonlineng

CDS, Gen Musa reiterates Armed Force commitment to secure Nigeria - The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, reiterated on Thursday the total commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to secure the nation against insurgency, saying ...tribuneonlineng