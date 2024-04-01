Burnley-Wolverhampton martedì 02 aprile 2024 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Burnley-Wolverhampton (martedì 02 aprile 2024 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Il Burnley aveva battuto il Brentford prima della sosta regalandosi un finale di stagione con qualche speranza in più e dopo il pareggio a Stamford Bridge la salvezza è distante solo quattro punti. A Londra i Clarets hanno giocato più di un tempo in dieci per l’espulsione Lorenz Assignon, con conseguente calcio di rigore trasformato InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
