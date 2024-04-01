Bournemouth-Crystal Palace martedì 02 aprile 2024 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Bournemouth-Crystal Palace (martedì 02 aprile 2024 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Il Bournemouth si presenta sulla scorta di due vittoria consecutive davanti ai propri tifosi, ancorché ottenute in modo rocambolesco, ma sopratutto con otto punti di vantaggio su un Crystal Palace quattordicesimo in classifica e reduce da due pareggi contro Luton Town e Nottingham Forest. Le Eagles sono a +8 rispetto alla zona retrocessione dunque in InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

FPL Milanista’s Gameweek 31 team, transfers + chip strategy - Fantasy all-rounder FPL Milanista – who has risen to 18th in our Live Hall of Fame – discusses his Gameweek 31 team plans and chip strategy.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Your views on Saturday's match - Here are some of your responses: David: Forest were obviously nervous until half time and going a goal behind did little for confidence. Second half was better and after scoring it looked for a while ...bbc.co.uk

Every match left in Premier League title race for Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal after new twist - The Premier League has entered its final two months, with nine games left for each of the top three teams - Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. The title race is tight, with just three points ...manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Bournemouth Crystal
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.