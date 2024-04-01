AEW | Parker Boudreaux è ancora sotto contratto con la federazione?

(Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024) Alcune settimane fa,ha sorpreso tutti con la sua apparizione a sorpresa in Lucha Libre AAA. Il wrestler statunitense ha attirato l’attenzione presentandosi a un evento della compagnia messicana, che ha successivamente descritto come “la sua nuova casa”. Questo ha sollevato dubbi sul suo futuro all’interno della All Elite Wrestling. Il gigante non era apparso nella compagnia, con cui aveva firmato nel 2022, da più di un anno. Recentemente, un nuovo report ha rivelato la situazione attuale del wrestler in sviluppo all’interno della compagnia con sede a Jacksonville. Secondo il portale Fightful Select,con AEW. La compagnia di Tony Khan ha autorizzato le sue apparizioni in Lucha Libre AAA, inclusa la sua ...

