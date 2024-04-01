AEW: Ortiz si è strappato il pettorale, si opererà nelle prossime settimane starà fuori a lungo. I dettagli (Di lunedì 1 aprile 2024)
Assente dallo scorso 20 gennaio, Ortiz ha confermato di essersi strappato il pettorale e di essere pronto ad operarsi. L’annuncio del diretto interessato è arrivato tramite il vlog di Isiah Kassidy di quest’oggi, con l’ex partner di Santana che ha inoltre confermato l’imminente operazione (che arriverà nelleprossime due settimane). I tempi di recupero? Circa quattro mesi.
“Sono infortunato – ha esordito Ortiz – e mi opererò a breve, entro due settimane. Mi sono fatto male con una clothesline. Mi sono strappato il pettorale con la clothesline… tra due settimane e dopo quattro mesi di recupero, tornerò. E sarà più grosso, con pizzetto e baffi”.
