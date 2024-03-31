"The Manchurian Candidate": intrigo a Washington (Di domenica 31 marzo 2024)
THE ManchurianCandidate Sky suspense ore 21 Con Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep e Liev Schreiber. Regia di Jonathan Demme. Produzione USA 2004. Durata: 2 ore e 9 minuti.
LA TRAMA Il figlio di una grande famiglia di Washington torna dalla guerra e dalla prigionia carico di gloria e di benemerenze e si appresta a correre per la presidenza USA. Ma il suo capitano che fu prigioniero con lui sospetta che faccia parte di un complotto eversivo. Ha ragione. Le benemerenze sono immeritate. Al giovane in carcere lavarono il cervello. Ora è un assassino che pilotato dalla malefica genitrice elimina tutti quelli che si frappongono tra lui e la Casa Bianca. Il capitano manda all'aria il complotto uccidendo lui e la mamma.
PERCHE' VEDERLO perchè Demme regista di trame inquietanti,
