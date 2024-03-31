The Manchurian Candidate | intrigo a Washington

"The Manchurian Candidate": intrigo a Washington (Di domenica 31 marzo 2024) THE Manchurian  Candidate Sky suspense  ore  21 Con Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep e Liev Schreiber. Regia di Jonathan Demme. Produzione   USA 2004. Durata:  2 ore e  9 minuti. LA TRAMA Il figlio  di una grande  famiglia  di  Washington torna dalla guerra e dalla prigionia  carico  di  gloria e  di benemerenze  e si appresta  a  correre  per la presidenza USA. Ma  il  suo capitano che  fu prigioniero con  lui  sospetta  che  faccia parte di un   complotto eversivo. Ha  ragione. Le benemerenze  sono immeritate. Al giovane in carcere lavarono il cervello.  Ora è un assassino  che  pilotato dalla malefica genitrice  elimina  tutti  quelli che si  frappongono tra lui e  la Casa Bianca. Il capitano manda  all'aria il  complotto uccidendo lui e la mamma. PERCHE' VEDERLO  perchè  Demme regista  di trame  inquietanti, ...
