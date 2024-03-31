Leicester-Norwich lunedì 01 aprile 2024 ore 13 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Leicester City vs Norwich City - Leicester will welcome Norwich at King Power Stadium in Game Week 40 of the English Championship. Leicester has lost automatic promotion spots and will be fighting for it again. Who will come out on ...telecomasia

Leicester City needs Ndidi’s experience -Winks - Leicester City’s Harry Winks is hopeful the experience of Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will count as the Foxes bid to get their promotion race on track with today’s game against play-off ...sunnewsonline

Boss of key Leeds United promotion rival admits 'worry' amid huge change but with saving grace - The boss of a key Leeds United promotion rival admits he is worried. Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has admitted a Foxes worry but is eyeing a new chance for his side quickly on the horizon.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk