Italian Uppercut #190 – BWT Megastars Il Migliore d’Italia 2024 Report

(Di domenica 31 marzo 2024) Nuovo editoriale (pasquale) dedicato alla scenaa, con ildella terza edizione del Torneo “Il” di BWT eandate in scena lo scorso 17 Marzo al Teatro Centofiori di Bologna. Dopo le prime due edizioni (vinte rispettivamente da Nico Narciso e Red Scorpion – quest’ultimo trovate QUI il resoconto; Ndr), la terza edizione cambia formato, passando da 8 a 12 partecipanti: la prima fase sarà composta da 4 quarti di finali, 3 nel classico schema 1 Vs 1 e uno “anomalo” in cui due Team da 3 partecipanti si affronteranno e il Team vincente andrà in una delle due semifinali a lottate in un 4-Way Elimination Match. Dopo le presentazioni del Torneo e del Trofeo da parte del Ring Announcer Liam Rangoni, del Presidente BWT/Max ...

