Ipswich-Southampton lunedì 01 aprile 2024 ore 18 | 30 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Two Changes For Blues Against Saints - Town make two changes for this evening’s live Sky game against Southampton with Cameron Burgess and Kayden Jackson coming into the XI (KO 5.30pm). Burgess replaces George Edmundson at the centre of ...twtd.co.uk

Ipswich vs Southampton: Score and latest updates from the Championship - Southampton visit Portman Road in one of the biggest matches of the Championship season so far on Easter Monday. The hosts are currently second in the table, with Southampton trailing the top three – ...telegraph.co.uk

Ipswich Town vs Southampton LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more - Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Southampton in the Championship today. An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize ...sports.yahoo