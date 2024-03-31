Ipswich-Southampton lunedì 01 aprile 2024 ore 18 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Ipswitch 4 - The Millers 3 - Substitute Omari Hutchinson struck the winner at the death as Ipswich boosted their Championship automatic-promotion hopes with a 4-3 win over bottom-placed Rotherham.footymad

Leicester are 3/5 odds-on favourites to beat play-off chasing Norwich City in Easter Monday fixture - with a 1-1 draw between the sides seen as the most likely result at 7/1 - The Foxes are attempting to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but after a stunning first half of the campaign, their promotion challenge has faltered in recent weeks.dailymail.co.uk

Ipswich Town vs Southampton: Preview and Prediction - Outright Championship leaders Ipswich Town will only look to cement their place at the summit when they take on fourth-placed Southampton.thehardtackle