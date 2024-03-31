Glazed blush e color pop | i trend guance perfetti per la primavera

Glazed blush

Glazed blush e color pop, i trend guance perfetti per la primavera (Di domenica 31 marzo 2024) Non solo glass skin: la tendenza glossy, a discapito della moda baked e matte degli anni passati, è già un super trend. TikTok è impazzito a riguardo, in particolare dopo che Hailey Bieber ha lanciato questa nuova moda. Ma in cosa consiste il Glazed blush con color pop? Glazed blush e color pop: cos’è e come si ricrea Siamo tutti impazziti per la glass skin, soprattutto dopo il meraviglioso trucco di Path McGrath andato super virale sui social. Ma soprattutto in vista della bella stagione, prepariamo la pelle (e il nostro colorito) alle guance rosse tipiche del primo sole. Questo makeup infatti non solo da un colorito più acceso, ma illumina il viso e riporta l’attenzione sulla naturale bellezza della pelle. Tra ...
