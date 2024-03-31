Come il Priest di Andrew Scott di Fleabag è diventato un personaggio iconico (Di domenica 31 marzo 2024) Fleabag (2016-2019), dal genio di Phoebe Waller-Bridge, è una storia d’amore mascherata da dark Comedy drama. Amore romantico, amore platonico, amore per la famiglia, per se stessi, per l’umanità e per l’amore idealizzato: tutto si mescola in una trama variopinta. All’interno di questi intrecci, un personaggio che ha dato ulteriormente forma alla serie, a partire della seconda stagione, è stato proprio quello interpretato da un perfetto Andrew Scott. L’Hot Priest ha lasciato una segno indelebile nella mente del suo pubblico e se il tempo passerà, lui non passerà mai. The Priest di Fleabag: un’ode Andrew Scott con il suo Priest ci regala uno dei personaggi più iconici della storia della serialità. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Why Easter brings me back to church - Even though I don’t practice in earnest anymore, memories and community give me a reason to return every spring ...msn
Results From WWE Live Event In Manchester, NH: Rhodes vs. McIntyre - WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Manchester, NH and here are the results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com: ...ewrestlingnews
Barkley Stuart Thompson - "Those two years of cancer and horrific issues with my back," Thompson says. "I have Come to understand resurrection that is quite literal. I am a better Priest on this side of those medical ...arkansasonline
Video Come PriestVideo Come Priest