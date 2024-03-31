Collision 30 03 2023 The Indy God

(Di domenica 31 marzo 2024) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento del weekend con il report di. Una puntata che vuole sicuramente continuare il trend positivo che la AEW e i suoi show hanno ormai intrapreso e guardando la card questo show ha tutte le carte in regola per farlo. Direi quindi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. TNT Championship: Adam Copeland(c) vs Matt Cardona (3,5 / 5) A rispondere alla CopeOpen è a sorpresa Matt Cardona, che lascia stupito Copeland stesso. Il match è molto buono e intrattiene e il fu Zack Ryder è completamente rinato dopo il licenziamento dalla WWE. Infatti l’God porta al limite Copeland che però dopo una lunga battaglia riesce a vincere grazie alla Spear. Al termine si presenta però la House Of Black che attacca il campione TNT ma in suo soccorso arrivano Mark Briscoe ...

