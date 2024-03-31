AEW | Toni Storm ha baciato Mariah May a Collision

AEW: Toni Storm ha baciato Mariah May a Collision (Di domenica 31 marzo 2024) Durante la puntata di stasera di AEW Collision, Toni Storm c’è stato un momento abbastanza singolare dietro le quinte, che potrebbe aprire degli scenari futuri molto interessanti. Toni Storm ha infatti baciato Mariah May sulle labbra dopo aver saputo che affronterà Thunder Rosa la settimana prossima a Collision. La sorpresa di Mariah May Nel backstage la Storm è stata informata che le contendenti numero 1 e 2 si sarebbero affrontate nella puntata di mercoledì di Dynamite. Ciò significa che Thunder Rosa affronterà Mariah May per una chance al titolo mondiale femminile. Quando Storm ha saputo che Mariah potrebbe impedire a Rosa di sfidarla, l’ha baciata. ...
