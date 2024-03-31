AEW | Matt Cardona | nonostante il debutto a Collision | risulta ancora free agent

Questa notte era attesa la prima open challenge per il titolo TNT di Edge, alias Adam Copeland, in quel di Collision, dopo la vittoria del titolo TNT contro Christian Cage. Nello show, ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte era attesa la prima open challenge per il titolo TNT di Edge, alias Adam Copeland, in quel di Collision, dopo la vittoria del titolo TNT contro Christian Cage. Nello show, ... (zonawrestling)
Tony Khan, il Patron della AEW, è sempre pronto a mettere mano alla tasca per accapparrarsi i miglior wrestler in circolazione e fare si che i suoi adepti continuino a sposare la causa ... (zonawrestling)
Former WWE Superstar Arrives on Tony Khan’s AEW to Answer Edge’s Open Challenge - Edge and Cardona had an obscure history together. Cardona used to play the WWE Hall of Famer’s heater early in his career. Moving ahead, Matt Cardona had some messages for his fans post the grand AEW ...msn
Backstage News On Matt Cardona’s Status After AEW Collision Return - Matt Cardona made a surprise return on Saturday's episode of AEW Collision, accepting Adam Copeland’s open challenge for the TNT Title.ewrestlingnews
Matt Cardona reunites with former WWE stars after surprise AEW return - Matt Cardona came out to a raucous reception from AEW fans after he answered Adam Copeland's open challenge for his newly won TNT Championship. The 38-year-old put up a good show against the WWE Hall ...msn