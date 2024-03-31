AEW | Matt Cardona | nonostante il debutto a Collision | risulta ancora free agent

AEW: Matt Cardona, nonostante il debutto a Collision, risulta ancora free agent (Di domenica 31 marzo 2024) Durante l’episodio di AEW Collision di sabato notte, durante la sfida “aperta” lanciata dal campione TNT Adam Copeland, ha fatto il suo debutto ufficiale in AEW Matt Cardona. L’atleta si esibiva regolarmente nei circuiti Indy, divenendo campione massimo della SCX (Una realtà di wrestling del Midwest), perdendo il suddetto titolo contro Nic Nemeth venerdì scorso. Questo ha permesso all’atleta di svincolarsi da tutti gli impegni per essere presente sabato a Collision dove, accettando il guanto di sfida del fu Edge, si è esibito per la prima volta nella All Élite Wrestling. Dopo questa apparizione però, la nota rivista Fightful Select ha diramato la notizia che Cardona non ha comunque firmato alcun contratto con la AEW, risultando di fatto ancora ...
