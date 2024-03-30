WWE | Stone Cold Steve Austin e John Cena a WrestleMania 40 sempre più probabili | ma cosa faranno?

WWE Stone

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Stone Cold Steve Austin e John Cena a WrestleMania 40 sempre più probabili, ma cosa faranno? (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Una settimana, manca solo una settimana alla 40esima edizione di WrestleMania. Un’edizione importante che sicuramente vorrà regalare uno spettacolo degno di nota e con momenti che potranno essere ricordati nel corso del tempo. Fra match che non vediamo l’ora di vedere e tante sorprese siamo sempre più vicini allo Showcase Of The Immortals. “A mystery slot” Per l’occasione la WWE sta cercando anche di bloccare qualche leggenda così che possano presenziare all’evento. Due nomi quasi certi sono quelli di Stone Cold Steve Austin e John Cena con le voci riguardo il loro coinvolgimento che nell’ultima settimana si sono susseguite una dopo l’altra, arrivando a pensare che potessero essere loro i rinforzi di Cody Rhodes contro la Bloodline. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE Stone

    La WWE si sta preparando a WrestleMania XL e la compagnia sembra intenzionata a rendere la quarantesima edizione dello Showcase of the Immortals uno show da ricordare per sempre. Sappiamo già ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Stone

    È stato un finale di Raw che ha fatto parlare moltissimo, (ovviamente in positivo), un finale come non si vedevano da tempo, tanto da definirlo “vecchio stile” e un finale che ha arricchito ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Stone

    L’Hall of Famer della WWE “Stone Cold” Steve Austin è tornato a sorpresa sul ring a WrestleMania 38 per un match contro Kevin Owens, interrompendo il suo ritiro. Da allora, però, non ha più ... (zonawrestling)

All About Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Lesnar - Here’s everything to know about Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya. Brock and his former fiancée McClain welcomed their daughter Mya Lynn on April 10, 2002. At the time, Brock had just made his debut with ...ca.news.yahoo

List of All WWE WrestleMania Main Events, Winners & Venues - Here we take a look at the list of the main events, winners and venues of all the WWE WrestleManias held to date.khelnow

Rhea Ripley faced her former rival after WWE SmackDown went off the air; what happened - Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. WWE has left no Stone unturned to build this rivalry in recent months. However, The Eradicator also made ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Stone
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.