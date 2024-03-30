WWE | Raw si preannuncia infuocato | i big name presenti e prima ora senza pubblicità

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre e Seth Rollins hanno avuto un segmento molto entusiasmante nell’ultimo episodio i RAW. I tre wrestler hanno dato il meglio, comportandosi in maniera molto naturale, ... (zonawrestling)
L’episodio di Monday Night Raw di questa settimana, di scena a Chicago, ha rappresentato una importante tappa nella Road To WrestleMania. La puntata si è chiusa con il brutale pestaggio di The ... (zonawrestling)
Nonostante i diversi match combattuti a Smackdown a cavallo tra il 2023 ed il 2024, Carmelo Hayes resterà ancora a NXT nei prossimi mesi, almeno fino all’estate quando, secondo Fightful, per ... (zonawrestling)
Brandi Rhodes Responds to Viral Video of The Rock Continuing Attack on Cody Rhodes After WWE RAW Ends - Brandi Rhodes has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the recent viral clip capturing The Rock’s relentless attack on her husband, Cody Rhodes, after this week’s WWE RAW concluded. During ...msn
Logan Paul si dà al furto d'auto: l'incredibile segmento di SmackDown con Randy Orton - Una delle faide nate dall'Elimination Chamber match dell'omonimo ppv della WWE, che ha visto nascere diversi attriti ... campionessa di Monday Night Raw e compagna di team di Priest, la quale ha ...worldwrestling
WWE Announces Tag Team Match For Monday’s Raw - WWE has announced a new match for this Monday’s episode of Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a big episode of the long-running weekly TV series as it marks the go-home edition of Raw ...msn