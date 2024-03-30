WWE | Raw si preannuncia infuocato | i big name presenti e prima ora senza pubblicità

WWE: Raw si preannuncia infuocato, i big name presenti e prima ora senza pubblicità (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Ormai WM 40 è alle porte. Lunedì Raw sarà di scena presso il Barclays Center di Brooklyn, NY, e segnerà la penultima tappa di avvicinamento allo Showcase Of Immortals. Lo show rosso si preannuncia infuocato con tutti i big name che saranno presenti e con possibili faccia a faccia ad alta tensione. Clima infuocato Nel prossimo episodio di Raw saranno presenti i principali big name in chiave WM 40. Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins saranno nello stesso edificio e si preannuncia un clima infuocato, visto quando accaduto lunedì scorso quando il People’s Champ ha brutalizzato Cody. I quattro potrebbero ritrovarsi di nuovo faccia a faccia, come già successo a SmackDown qualche settimana fa. ...
