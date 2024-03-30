WWE | GUNTHER entrerà a far parte di un ristrettissimo gruppo di wrestler a WM 40

Spesso ci soffermiamo sul lungo e a suo modo dominante regno da campione di Roman Reigns, ma in WWE c’è sicuramente un’altra superstar che può vantare un regno altrettanto longevo e ... (zonawrestling)
Durante il consueto appuntamento del lunedì notte di Raw, il più longevo campione intercontinentale della storia Gunther, ha affrontato in una curiosa sfida Dominik Mysterio. Curiosa perché ... (zonawrestling)
La Road To WrestleMania è entrata ormai nel vivo e a quasi un mese esatto dall’evento i match per i titoli massimi sono già stati decisi, mentre tra i vari campioni c’è ancora chi attende di ... (zonawrestling)
Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER Will Join An Exclusive Club At WWE WrestleMania 40 - GUNTHER is hoping to remain undefeated at WrestleMania this April, and will join an exclusive club when he puts the Intercontinental title on the line. The Austrian Superstar has been a dominant ...msn
GUNTHER Will Make History At WWE WrestleMania 40 - GUNTHER is just days away from making his next defense as the Intercontinental Champion when he steps into the squared circle at WWE WrestleMania 40 next weekend from Lincoln Financial Field in ...msn
WrestleMania 40 Kickoff: Date, time, how to watch - As announced Friday night, WrestleMania XL Kickoff will take place ahead of SmackDown on Friday, April 5, outside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia — where SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony ...wrestlingjunkie.usatoday