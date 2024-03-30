WWE | GUNTHER entrerà a far parte di un ristrettissimo gruppo di wrestler a WM 40

(Di sabato 30 marzo 2024)si sta preparando a difendere il suo Intercontinental Champion in occasione di WrestleMania 40, il prossimo fine settimana al Lincoln Financial Field di Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Il campione metterà in palio la cintura contro Sami Zayn, che si è assicurato l’opportunità dopo la vittoria in un gauntlet match a Monday Night Raw qualche settimana fa. A WrestleMania 39 dello scorso anno, ilaustriaco difese il suo titolo contro Drew McIntyre e Sheamus in un emozionante triple threat match. Come lui, solo in pochi…si appresta a entrare nella storia, unendosi a unelitario di sole altre quattro star che hanno difeso il titolo intercontinentale a WrestleMania per più anni di fila. Questo illustre elenco comprende Randy Savage, che ha compiuto questa impresa nel 1986 e nel 1987, ...

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER Will Join An Exclusive Club At WWE WrestleMania 40 - GUNTHER is hoping to remain undefeated at WrestleMania this April, and will join an exclusive club when he puts the Intercontinental title on the line. The Austrian Superstar has been a dominant ...msn

GUNTHER Will Make History At WWE WrestleMania 40 - GUNTHER is just days away from making his next defense as the Intercontinental Champion when he steps into the squared circle at WWE WrestleMania 40 next weekend from Lincoln Financial Field in ...msn

WrestleMania 40 Kickoff: Date, time, how to watch - As announced Friday night, WrestleMania XL Kickoff will take place ahead of SmackDown on Friday, April 5, outside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia — where SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony ...wrestlingjunkie.usatoday