WWE: Cody Rhodes è l’uomo più odiato del locker room? (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Il segmento che ha chiuso l’ultima puntata di Raw ha sorpreso tutti, per quanto riguarda la violenza sia verbale che fisica che lo ha caratterizzato. The Rock, infatti, ha brutalmente attaccato Cody Rhodes, riportando in auge anche il sanguinamento in uno show, ormai da anni, PG. Ma l’episodio ha fatto parlare di sé anche per un altro motivo. Nessun aiuto Intervenendo a Story Time with Dutch Mantell, l’ex manager ha osservato che l’attacco brutale di The Rock a Cody Rhodes ha fatto sì che quest’ultimo risultasse l’uomo più odiato nello spogliatoio WWE, poiché nessuno è andato ad aiutarlo. “L’altro giorno dicevo a qualcuno: Cody Rhodes deve essere l’uomo più odiato nello spogliatoio della WWE, perché lo ...
