Wicked, Cynthia Erivo:"Non dimenticherò mai lo stunt di Ariana Grande nel film" - La performer protagonista dell'adattamento cinematografico del musical ha elogiato la collega.movieplayer

Cynthia Erivo on the ‘incidental’ queerness in her new movie Drift: ‘I felt really proud of that’ - Excl: "I find myself outside of myself going, what the heck's going on" says the Wicked star as she reflects on the surreality of seeing Sally Field at the Oscars and feeling "proud" of her LGBTQ ...uk.news.yahoo

Cynthia Erivo will 'never forget' Ariana Grande's chandelier stunt in Wicked - Cynthia Erivo will "never forget" watching Ariana Grande's chandelier stunt on the set of Wicked. The duo decided to sing live instead of lip-syncing to pre-recorded vocals on the set of the movie ...msn