Wicked, Cynthia Erivo:"Non dimenticherò mai lo stunt di Ariana Grande nel film" (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) La performer protagonista dell'adattamento cinematografico del musical ha elogiato la collega. Cynthia Erivo e Ariana Grande sono le due star dell'adattamento cinematografico di Wicked - Part One, il musical di Winnie Holzman e Stephen Schwartz tratto dal romanzo Strega - Cronache del Regno di Oz di Gregory Maguire. Le due attrici sono state protagoniste di una chiacchierata con Vanity Fair e non hanno lesinato reciproci elogi per il lavoro svolto sul set. Erivo e Grande hanno deciso di cantare dal vivo e non playback durante le riprese mentre eseguivano le magie nei panni di Elphaba e Glinda, due amiche destinate a veder modificare repentinamente il proprio rapporto nel Regno di Oz. …
Cynthia Erivo on the ‘incidental’ queerness in her new movie Drift: ‘I felt really proud of that’ - Excl: "I find myself outside of myself going, what the heck's going on" says the Wicked star as she reflects on the surreality of seeing Sally Field at the Oscars and feeling "proud" of her LGBTQ ...uk.news.yahoo

Cynthia Erivo will 'never forget' Ariana Grande's chandelier stunt in Wicked - Cynthia Erivo will "never forget" watching Ariana Grande's chandelier stunt on the set of Wicked. The duo decided to sing live instead of lip-syncing to pre-recorded vocals on the set of the movie ...msn

