Snowboard Cross | Luchini e Perathoner vincono la Coppa del Mondo

Snowboard Cross, Luchini e Perathoner vincono la Coppa del Mondo (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Le ultime battute della stagione del para Snowboard regalano emozioni forti: Jacopo Luchini ed Emanuel Perathoner vincono tutto, due Coppe del Mondo di Specialità e la Coppa del Mondo di classifica generale. La scorsa settimana a Big White, Canada, la prima giornata di gare nella specialità Snowboard Cross ha visto Riccardo Cardani raggiungere un grande traguardo con la prima vittoria della carriera in Coppa del Mondo. Protagonisti della seconda giornata Perathoner e Luchini che raggiungono il primo posto nello Snowboard Cross nelle rispettive categorie e conquistano la Coppa del Mondo di Specialità: ...
