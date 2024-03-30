SmackDown 29 03 2024 The Storm has arrived

Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di SmackDown. Si sente l’aria di WrestleMania e noi non vediamo l’ora che arrivi. Prima però c’è ancora qualche ... (zonawrestling)
Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel classico appuntamento con il report di SmackDown. Uno show blu che ci permette di avvicinarci sempre di più a WrestleMania con questioni che sono ancora ... (zonawrestling)
Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di SmackDown. Si va dritti verso WrestleMania e quindi tutto deve essere svolto alla perfezione con storie che ... (zonawrestling)
LA Knight Disguises Himself And Attacks AJ Styles, Strong Beats Menard | WWE SD x AEW Recap - - Randy Orton and Kevin Owens faced Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson). Logan Paul interfered and cost Owens and Orton the match. - Randy Orton took the fight to Logan Paul. Pretty Deadly ...fightful
Dopo mesi e mesi, finalmente Jade Cargill ha un roster ufficiale ed è quello di SmackDown. Riuscirà a costruire qualcosa in tempo per Wrestlemania - Dopo mesi e mesi, finalmente Jade Cargill ha un roster ufficiale ed è quello di SmackDown. Riuscirà a costruire qualcosa in tempo per Wrestlemaniaworldwrestling
WWE SmackDown: Multiple matches announced for WrestleMania 40 go-home episode - The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is returning and it will be amongst the various matches and segments set for the WrestleMania 40 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown set for next Friday ...mykhel