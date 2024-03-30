SmackDown 29 03 2024 The Storm has arrived

(Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Benvenuti amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di. Manca pochissimo a WrestleMania dato che soli 7 giorni ci separano dallo Showcase Of The Immortals. Ma abbiamo ancora delle piccole fermate, le ultime prima dell’evento più importante dell’anno e direi quindi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. Pretty Deadly vs Randy Orton & Kevin Owens (3,5 / 5) Primo match di serata che vede protagonisti i due contendenti al titolo US di Logan Paul. Un match che nonostante la miglior chimica dei Deadly vede in netto vantaggio Orton ed Owens che non sono troppo preoccupati degli avversari. Ma arriva l’assist decisivo, perché Logan Paul si fa vedere e colpisce Owens col tirapugni consegnando di fatto la vittoria ai Pretty Deadly. Nel post- match KO e Randy sono furioso con l’influencer e cercano di ...

LA Knight Disguises Himself And Attacks AJ Styles, Strong Beats Menard | WWE SD x AEW Recap - - Randy Orton and Kevin Owens faced Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson). Logan Paul interfered and cost Owens and Orton the match. - Randy Orton took the fight to Logan Paul. Pretty Deadly ...fightful

Dopo mesi e mesi, finalmente Jade Cargill ha un roster ufficiale ed è quello di SmackDown. Riuscirà a costruire qualcosa in tempo per Wrestlemania - Dopo mesi e mesi, finalmente Jade Cargill ha un roster ufficiale ed è quello di SmackDown. Riuscirà a costruire qualcosa in tempo per Wrestlemaniaworldwrestling

WWE SmackDown: Multiple matches announced for WrestleMania 40 go-home episode - The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is returning and it will be amongst the various matches and segments set for the WrestleMania 40 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown set for next Friday ...mykhel