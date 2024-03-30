Orphan Black | Echoes | svelata la data di uscita della serie con Krysten Ritter

Orphan Black

Orphan Black: Echoes, svelata la data di uscita della serie con Krysten Ritter (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) AMC Networks ha annunciato la data di uscita della serie spin-off con protagonista Krysten Ritter. AMC Networks ha fissato la data della première estiva di Orphan Black: Echoes, serie originale ambientata nell'universo di Orphan Black e guidata da Krysten Ritter. Lo spinoff debutterà domenica 23 giugno su AMC, AMC+ e BBC America. Creata da Anna Fishko e ambientata in un futuro prossimo, Orphan Black: Echoes si immerge nell'esplorazione della manipolazione scientifica dell'esistenza umana. Segue un gruppo di donne che si intrecciano ...
