Orphan Black: Echoes, svelata la data di uscita della serie con Krysten Ritter - AMC Networks ha annunciato la data di uscita della serie spin-off con protagonista Krysten Ritter. AMC Networks ha fissato la data della première estiva di Orphan Black: Echoes, serie originale ...movieplayer

Quando esce Orphan Black: Echoes Tutto sul sequel con Krysten Ritter - Ecco tutto quello che dovete sapere su Orphan Black: Echoes, la nuova serie tv di fantascienza con Krysten Ritter.serial.everyeye

Orphan Black: ECHOES With Krysten Ritter Premieres June 23rd on AMC - A completely unique copy of the original. The Toronto-filmed Clone Club spinoff Orphan Black: Echoes, starring and executive-produced by Krysten Ritter, premieres June 23rd on AMC, AMC+ and BBC.hollywoodnorthbuzz