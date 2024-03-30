Invincible | Ezra Miller rimosso dal cast della seconda stagione

(Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) La star di The Flash non tornerà nellaserie animata di Prime Video.è statodaldidi Prime Video. Nella prima,ha interpretato D.A. Sinclair, un geniale scienziato che ha creato un esercito di cyborg noti come "ReAnimen". Quando Sinclair è apparso nel nuovo episodio di2 questa settimana, il personaggio è stato doppiato da Eric Bauza, che è anche il doppiatore dei Looney Tunes, delle Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles enuova serie Disney+ X-Men '97.ha interpretato il supereroe protagonista in The Flash dello scorso anno, ma ...

Ezra Miller Quietly Recast in ‘Invincible’ Season 2 - Ezra Miller has been quietly recast in the Prime Video animated series Invincible, as they previously voiced D.A. Sinclair in the show's first season.thewrap