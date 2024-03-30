Highlights Collins-Rybakina 7-5 6-3 | finale Wta Miami 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Collins-Rybakina 7-5 6-3, finale Wta Miami 2024 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di Rybakina-Collins, incontro valevole per la finale del torneo WTA 1000 di Miami 2024. Si chiude nel migliore dei modi lo splendido torneo della tennista statunitense, che si impone con il punteggio di 7-5 6-3 e trionfa per la prima volta in carriera in un ‘1000’. In quello che è il suo ultimo anno da professionista, ora si ritrova di nuovo a un passo dalla top-20. SportFace.
