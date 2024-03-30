Golf | Nakajima prova l’allungo nell’Hero Indian Open Manassero stabile al quarto posto

Golf, Nakajima prova l’allungo nell’Hero Indian Open. Manassero stabile al quarto posto (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) I Golfisti del DP World Tour continuano a darsi battaglia nell’Asian swing, parentesi primaverile che anticipa l’Augusta Masters. Siamo infatti giunti ad un round dalla conclusione dell’Hero Indian Open (montepremi 2,5 milioni di dollari), evento organizzato in collaborazione tra Tour europeo, Asian Tour, Asian Golf Circuit e Professional Golf Tour of India. A 18 buche dal termine del torneo nato nel 1964 guida la leaderboard Keita Nakajima. Il Golfista giapponese comanda con lo score di -18 (198 colpi) grazie ad un’altra ottima tornata da -4. Il nipponico vanta ben quattro lunghezze di margine sul francese Romain Langasque e sul malese Gavin Green, migliore di giornata con uno straordinario -8 bogey free impreziosito dall’eagle alla buca 8. -13 e quarta posizione per ...
