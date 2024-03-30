G A Eagles-Excelsior interrotta | fumogeni accesi e lanciati dai tifosi

(Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Intemperanze da parte deiin G. A.e la partita viene. Siamo in Olanda, Eredivise, e come spesso capita gli ultras costringono l’arbitro a sospendere il gioco perché mancano le minime condizioni di sicurezza in campo. L’arbitro Higler ha fermato il gioco a causa dei. Nel giro di pochi minuti la partita dovrebbe ricominciare, ma per il momento il gioco è sospeso. SportFace.

Dutch Results - AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football: Sparta vs. Fortuna Sittard, 1:45 p.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. Excelsior, 3 p.m. RKC Waalwijk vs. SC Heerenveen, 3 p.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Vitesse, 4 p.m.timesunion

Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs. SBV Excelsior - prediction, team news, lineups - Excelsior, on the other hand, have a much more stacked injury list. Troy Parrott, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is ruled out alongside Redouan El Yaakoubi. Kik Pierie, Ian Smeulers, Serano ...sportsmole.co.uk

Moreton City Excelsior FC 2 - Eastern Suburbs head to head game preview and prediction - Moreton City Excelsior FC 2 vs Eastern Suburbs team performances, predictions and head to head team stats for goals, first half goals, corners, cards. Australia Queensland Premier League 1 ...afootballreport