G A Eagles-Excelsior interrotta | fumogeni accesi e lanciati dai tifosi

Dutch Results - AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football: Sparta vs. Fortuna Sittard, 1:45 p.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. Excelsior, 3 p.m. RKC Waalwijk vs. SC Heerenveen, 3 p.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Vitesse, 4 p.m.timesunion
Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs. SBV Excelsior - prediction, team news, lineups - Excelsior, on the other hand, have a much more stacked injury list. Troy Parrott, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is ruled out alongside Redouan El Yaakoubi. Kik Pierie, Ian Smeulers, Serano ...sportsmole.co.uk
Moreton City Excelsior FC 2 - Eastern Suburbs head to head game preview and prediction - Moreton City Excelsior FC 2 vs Eastern Suburbs team performances, predictions and head to head team stats for goals, first half goals, corners, cards. Australia Queensland Premier League 1 ...afootballreport