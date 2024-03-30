EA Sports FC 24 SBC Rafael Marquez Golazo Soluzioni Per Riscattare La Carta

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Rafael Marquez Golazo Soluzioni Per Riscattare La Carta (Di sabato 30 marzo 2024) Rafael Márquez ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Golazo per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 30 Maggio. Potrete Riscattare la Carta del centrocampista messicano che ha militato nel Barcellona completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Cosa rende esattamente un’icona o un eroe? Momenti che ispirano. Golazo è una nuova promo Ultimate Team che celebra i più grandi del gioco nel corso degli anni e ci riporta indietro nel tempo a quei gol che suscitavano ammirazione e contribuivano alle incredibili eredità di questo gruppo di giocatori. Alzati dalla sedia e goditi due settimane di Icon e Eroi unici nel loro ...
