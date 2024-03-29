WWE | The Rock apripista | torna il sangue negli show tv?

WWE The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: The Rock apripista, torna il sangue negli show tv? (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Il recente turn heel di The Rock ha elettrizzato i fan, con questa versione che strizza l’occhio al suo character risalente alla fine degli anni ’90. Particolarmente gradito è stato il ritorno ad uno stile molto old school nel portare avanti la rivalità, e col recente efferato pestaggio ai danni di Cody Rhodes, il Final Boss ha riaperto una questione mai davvero sopita in WWE, ovvero il sangue. Sì, ma con giudizio A proposito della reintroduzione del sangue nella WWE, Dave Meltzer durante Wrestling Observer Newsletter ha riportato che The Rock avrà una notevole libertà di perseguire la sua visione creativa. Dato che si spinge oltre i limiti, è possibile che anche altre star di primo piano abbiano più libertà di linguaggio. Tuttavia, è importante notare che la WWE non è più esclusivamente sotto il controllo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE The

    Come rivelato proprio dalla WWE attraverso i propri account ufficiali, il “Tribal ChiefRoman Reigns e il “Final Boss” The Rock, saranno ospiti del The Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon. Si ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, noto per la sua pletora di soprannomi, tra cui The People’s Champ, The Great One, The Brahma Bull e The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment, ne ha ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    In data odierna è uscito negli store mondiali ed online il nuovo libro autobiografico di Becky Lynch. The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Pubblicato dalla Gallery Books attraverso Simon ... (zonawrestling)

Check out the Meek Mill WrestleMania dreams and nightmares teaser video - Ever since Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill reached out to Triple H on social media about wanting to attend WrestleMania 40 in his hometown and the WWE CCO told him to come through, fans have been ...wrestlingjunkie.usatoday

WWE: The Rock apripista, torna il sangue negli show tv - Il recente turn heel di The Rock ha elettrizzato i fan, con questa versione che strizza l'occhio al suo character risalente alla fine degli anni '90. Particolarmente gradito è stato il ritorno ad uno ...zonawrestling

WWE Superstar John Cena Takes on Candy Crush Saga in New TikTok Advertisement - Famed wrestler and actor John Cena is diving back into the entertainment scene with a fresh role outside the wrestling ring. After his WWE stint and starring in the latest movie “Ricky Stanicky,” Cena ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.