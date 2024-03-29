World of Warships Legends offre epiche battaglie navali PVP su Android

U.S. forces destroy four Houthi drones fired at U.S. and coalition Warships - United States Central Command said Thursday night it destroyed four Houthi drones fired at a U.S. warship and a coalition vessel in the Red Sea.upi

US Navy’s Need for a New X-Band Radar Underscored by Service’s Red Sea Fight - Thales recognizes that the Navy needs a proven radar technology for its Future X-Band Radar (FXR) program – one that can be produced in the U.S. and effectively detect the most challenging threat ...thalesgroup

Somali pirate threat resurges in 'target-rich' Indian Ocean as ships avoid Red Sea - Somali pirates are hijacking merchant ships in the “target-rich” waters of the Indian Ocean after hundreds of vessels diverted south to avoid the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Shipping organisations ...msn