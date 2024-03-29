Tottenham-Luton Town | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Tottenham-Luton Town, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Tottenham-Luton Town è una partita valida per la trentesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. Non si sa ancora se la Premier League nella prossima Champions League sarà rappresentata da quattro o da cinque squadre: tutto dipenderà dalla posizione dell’Inghilterra nel ranking Uefa a fine stagione. In attesa di conoscere il “verdetto”, il Tottenham, momentaneamente quinto in classifica, non può certo cullarsi sugli allori. Anche perché il quarto posto è ancora alla portata, se consideriamo che l’Aston Villa ha tre punti e pure una gara in più, dovendo gli Spurs recuperare quella con il Chelsea. Kulusevski – ...
