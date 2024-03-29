TNA | Ace Austin degli ABC rinnova con la compagnia

TNA Announces Multi-Time Champion Has Re-Signed With The Company - Alongside its announcement, TNA included a quote from Austin addressing his re-signing. "I'm very excited to be staying with TNA. I have more goals to fulfill and championships to win." Austin is ...wrestlinginc

Ace Austin Continues His Journey with TNA Wrestling by Signing a New Contract - In the latest news from TNA Wrestling, fan-favorite Ace Austin has committed to an extended stay. The journey of the unparalleled Ace Austin with TNA Wrestling is set to continue, thanks to a newly ...msn

Ace Austin Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling - Ace Austin will remain with TNA. As the new era of TNA Wrestling continues, so does the tenure of Ace Austin. Earlier today, TNA confirmed that the two-time tag team champion inked a new deal with ...yahoo