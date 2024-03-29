TNA | Ace Austin degli ABC rinnova con la compagnia

TNA: Ace Austin degli ABC rinnova con la compagnia (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Dopo la firma del contratto di AJ Francis, la TNA annuncia ufficialmente il rinnovo dell’accordo con Ace Austin. L’ex campione X-Division, vincitore della Super X Cup 2021 e detentore per ben due volte dei titoli di coppia della compagnia nel team ABC assieme a Chris Bey, lega ancora il suo nome a quello della Total NonStop Action Wrestling. Qui l’annuncio ufficiale della federazione. BREAKING: @The Ace Austin has re-signed with TNA! pic.twitter.com/Ev9frsKESI— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2024
