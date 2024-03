The Grimm Variations | su Netflix l’anime che narra le fiabe classiche da una nuova prospettiva

Beaver Dam youths to hit the stage Saturday in “A Mixed-Up Fairy Tale” - Some of the youngest performers in Beaver Dam will be hitting the stage Saturday for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre performance of “A Mixed-Up Fairy Tale.” ...wiscnews

VIDEO PREMIERE: ‘Asheville’ by Hannah Kaminer - On a Sunday morning in late August 2023, Kaminer and two of her Hannah & The Wistfuls bandmates — Jackson Grimm (banjo/vocals) and Olivia Springer (vocals/violin) — played “Asheville” six or seven ...mountainx

MAGA blames diversity for Baltimore disaster — and everything else | Fred Grimm - Several leading lights of the far-right have blamed diversity, equity and inclusion for the Key Bridge collapse, writes columnist. Of course, that’s to be expected given that they ...sun-sentinel