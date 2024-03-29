Swerve Strickland | ”La mia esperienza in AEW con CM Punk è sempre stata positiva”

Swerve Strickland:”La mia esperienza in AEW con CM Punk è sempre stata positiva” (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Come ben sappiamo, la AEW è stata una grossa parentesi nella altalenante carriera di CM Punk. Sappiamo bene che il periodo trascorso da Punk in AEW si può tranquillamente definire controverso in un certo senso, visto e considerato il carattere di CM Punk ed aggiungendo anche il fatto che vi siano state parecchi battibecchi con diverse persone nel backstage. Strickland, fortunatamente, non rientra tra quelle persone, ed ha parlato della sua relazione con CM Punk durante un’intervista con Bootleg Kev. Riguardo l’esperienza vissuta con CM Punk “L’esperienza vissuta con lui per me è stata fantastica. Non ho avuto modo di interagire con lui spesso, ma le interazioni avute erano sempre state ...
