Scream 7, Courtney Cox potrebbe tornare accanto a Neve Campbell nel franchise (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Courteney Cox sembra essere ufficialmente in trattative per fare ritorno in Scream 7 nel ruolo di Gale Weathers, icona del franchise, accanto alla Sidney Prescott di Neve Campbell. Dopo l’allontanamento di Melissa Barrera e Jenna Ortega dal franchise slasher, sembra che la produzione del nuovo capitolo voglia puntare a un ritorno alle origini, richiamando alcuni degli interpreti e talenti storici. Sarà infatti lo sceneggiatore del franchise originale Kevin Williamson a dirigere il film e sembra che perfino a Patrick Dempsey sia stato proposto di riprendere il suo ruolo di Scream 3. Variety ha riportato la notizia, che arriva solo un paio di settimane dopo la conferma del ritorno della Campbell nel ruolo di Sidney Prescott, che ha ...
