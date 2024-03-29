ROH | A Supercard of Honor anche la STARDOM darà spettacolo con un match tutto al femminile

ROH Supercard

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
ROH: A Supercard of Honor anche la STARDOM darà spettacolo con un match tutto al femminile (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) La STARDOM sarà protagonista all’interno del prossimo PPV della Ring of Honor, Supercard of Honor. Il 5 aprile nel Liacouras Center di Philadelphia andrà in scena uno STARDOM Women’s Trios match con protagoniste Mina Shirakawa, Maika & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano & AZM. FRIDAY April 5thPhiladelphia, PA @LiacourasCenter#ROHSupercardOfHonor WOMEN'S TRIO'S match!Mina Shirakawa, Maika & Mei Seiravs.Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano & AZM@MinaShirakawa @ Maika0324 @sayachan38vv @tmtmtmx @azumikan1411 pic.twitter.com/YFUWZJxvYu— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofHonor) March 29, 2024
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • ROH Supercard

    La ROH ha confermato che il suo prossimo PPV sarà l’ormai celebre Supercard of Honor che, come ogni anno, si terrà in piena Wrestlemania Week, ovvero venerdì 5 aprile presso il Liacouras ... (zonawrestling)

Ring of Honor TV Title Defense and Huge STARDOM Trios Match Set for Supercard of Honor - Ahead of Kyle Fletcher's ROH TV Title defense against Blake Christian on Honor Club, Big Shotty Lee threw out his shot to challenge the winner of that match at Supercard of Honor. In his last eight ...comicbook

Kyle Fletcher To Defend ROH TV Title Against Lee Johnson At ROH Supercard Of Honor - Ring of Honor announced that Kyle Fletcher will defend his ROH TV Title against Lee Johnson at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 5. Johnson has won six straight singles matches on ROH programming.fightful

Stardom Trios Bout Featuring Tam Nakano, AZM, Mei Seira, And More Added To ROH Supercard Of Honor - Ring of Honor announced that Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira will team up to face Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM at ROH Supercard of Honor. The bout is in conjunction with Stardom.fightful

Video di Tendenza
Video ROH Supercard
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.