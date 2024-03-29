Rangers-Hibernian sabato 30 marzo 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

(Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Il Celtic ha 71 punti in classifica contro i 70 deima questi ultimi devono recuperare una partita in cui saranno nettamente favoriti. Di fondamentale importanza dunque non sprecare punti contro rivali inferiori. L’da parte sta lottando per restare le prime sei ed è segnalato in buona forma nel periodo dunque non è InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

Rangers vs Hibs fans urged to donate to food bank - Supporters attending the Rangers vs Hibs match in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday are being urged to bring a donation for local food banks.glasgowtimes.co.uk

Ex-Hibs star urges team to break 'horrendous' Rangers record while pundit tips Glasgow giants to sell key man - Former Hibs star Tam McManus has slammed his former side's 'horrendous' run against Rangers and believes it is 'completely unacceptable' that they have gone 20 league games without a win. The pundit ...edinburghnews.scotsman

Barry Ferguson is seriously worried about transfer rumour coming out of Rangers - Lundstram is highly likely to start when Rangers host Hibernian on Saturday. Barisic could feature too with Ridvan Yilmaz picking up an injury on international duty.rangersnews.uk