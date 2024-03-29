NEC-PSV sabato 30 marzo 2024 ore 16 | 30 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Saturday's Eredivisie predictions including NEC vs. PSV Eindhoven - AZ Alkmaar will attempt to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches when they play host to Vitesse in Saturday's Eredivisie contest. The visitors, meanwhile, will be looking to return to winning ...sportsmole.co.uk

NEC Nijmegen vs. PSV Eindhoven - NEC Nijmegen will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Goffertstadion in the 27th round of the Eredivisie. PSV Eindhoven are currently on a 12-match winning streak in this fixture, outscoring their adversary ...telecomasia

Xabi Alonso shows courage by opting to stay at Leverkusen - When big clubs like Bayern and Liverpool come calling, you don't say no, which makes Xabi Alonso's choice to remain at Bayer Leverkusen so admirable.espn