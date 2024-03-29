NBA Freestyle | Draymond Green l’ha rifatto | è un giocatore emotivamente fuori controllo?

NBA Freestyle | Draymond Green l’ha rifatto: è un giocatore emotivamente fuori controllo? (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) C’è poco da dire, in effetti. Draymond Green è fuori controllo. Nel corso di questa stagione, l’ala dei Warriors ha provato a strangolare Rudy Gobert, ha scazzottato Nurkic dei Suns, è stato sospeso per ben 12 partite. Poi è tornato. Sembrava sua retta via. In settimana, però, si è attorcigliato con Patty Mills nella partita contro i Miami Heat. Nella gara successiva, contro gli Orlando Magic, è stato espulso dopo tre minuti scarsi di gioco per aver insultato l’arbitro. Il basket qui non c’entra. C’entra un giocatore che emotivamente non è più gestibile. Danneggia sé stesso, ma soprattutto una squadra che – nelle mille difficoltà della stagione – stava lottando per guadagnarsi un posto nei playoff. Di questo, non si può non tenerne conto, al di là delle qualità tecniche e ...
