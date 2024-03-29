NBA Freestyle | Draymond Green l’ha rifatto | è un giocatore emotivamente fuori controllo?

Un mese di marzo da incorniciare per Jayson Tatum Creasse un po’ di più anche per i compagni, staremmo parlando di uno che è già nell’olimpo dei più grandi a soli 26 anni (a livello tecnico, si ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Nikola Jokic è un intero sistema di gioco Si torna a parlare di lui, di Nikola Jokic. Impossibile non farlo. Con estrema probabilità, il prossimo MVP della NBA (sarebbe il terzo). Per la rimonta che ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Alperen Sengun: il ritorno di Kevin McHale? Atletico non è di certo. Salta poco. Non è velocissimo. Sul primo passo manca di esplosività. Tra l’altro, sembra anche un tantino rigido con la schiena. ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Marchand helps ASU move into 1st at NCAA swim championships - Leon Marchand broke an NCAA record to win the 500-yard Freestyle at the swimming and diving championships, helping Arizona State move into first place.espn.co.uk
Caliente takes home awards at World Pizza Games - Caliente Pizza is known for good pies, but did you know they're also known for being world champion pizza tossers Matt Hickey has a gift for tossing pizza."I have always been kind of good at pizza," ...msn
Top 5 Moments That Prove LeBron James Is the Biggest Troll in NBA - LeBron James is known for his fun loving attitude throughout the NBA world. The King is often seen having a cheeky dig at opponents or trolling them to get them off their game.pinkvilla