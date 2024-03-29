Minecraft | un rumor indica l’arrivo di una versione nativa per PlayStation 5

(Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Unadiper5 potrebbe arrivare a breve. La presenza di alcuni file all’interno del codice delStore sembra quasire l’imminente uscita dellanext-gen del gioco. Ilè stato poi riportato dall’account TwitterGame Size, noto per anticipare diverse novità in arrivo proprio sullo store di, ma non solo. In questo caso si è semplicemente limitato a condividere un’immagine dindodi unanext-gen senza però condividere ulteriori informazioni. PS5 Version pic.twitter.com/27rvsvSF37 —Game Size ...

Minecraft rumored To Be Getting a Native Playstation 5 Release - After years of only supporting PS4 backwards compatibility, Minecraft might be getting a native PS5 version according to rumors.gameranx

Minecraft: la versione nativa per PS5 è in arrivo, stando a un rumor - Nel prossimo futuro potrebbe arrivare una versione nativa per PS5 di Minecraft, stando a quanto suggerito da PlayStation Game Size.multiplayer

Kids And Adults Can't Stop Playing "Minecraft" — Meet The Women Behind One Of The Best-Selling Video Games Of All Time - "When we build teams and cultures where we create safe spaces for a variety of ideas to shine through, we create healthier, more productive teams and ultimately, more prosperous businesses." ...sg.news.yahoo