Minecraft, un rumor indica l’arrivo di una versione nativa per PlayStation 5 (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024)
Una versione di Minecraft per PlayStation 5 potrebbe arrivare a breve. La presenza di alcuni file all’interno del codice del PlayStation Store sembra quasi indicare l’imminente uscita della versione next-gen del gioco.
Il rumor è stato poi riportato dall’account Twitter PlayStation Game Size, noto per anticipare diverse novità in arrivo proprio sullo store di PlayStation, ma non solo. In questo caso si è semplicemente limitato a condividere un’immagine di Minecraft, indicando l’arrivo di una versione next-gen senza però condividere ulteriori informazioni.
PS5 Version pic.twitter.com/27rvsvSF37
