Louis Gossett Jr è morto a 87 anni

Academy Award-Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Passes Away at 87 - LOS ANGELES (AP) — Louis Gossett Jr., the distinguished actor distinguished by becoming the first Black man to win an Academy Award for a supporting role, has passed away at 87 years of age. As ...msn

Louis Gossett Jr., Roots and An Officer and a Gentleman Oscar Winner, Dead at 87 - Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr., best known for his roles in 'Roots' and 'An Officer and a Gentleman,' has died at 87. The actor's nephew confirmed his death with the Associated Press, saying Gossett ...people

BREAKING: Louis Gossett Jr dies, his family confirms as fans pay tribute to Iron Eagle star - Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries Roots, has died ...mirror.co.uk