Flowervale Street | Warner e Bad Robot annunciano la data di uscita del nuovo film di David Robert Mitchell

Flowervale Street

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Flowervale Street: Warner e Bad Robot annunciano la data di uscita del nuovo film di David Robert Mitchell (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Il regista David Robert Mitchell ha girato in IMAX il suo nuovo film, di cui Warner Bros e Bad Robot hanno svelato titolo e data di uscita. Warner Bros Pictures e Bad Robot hanno svelato il titolo e la data di uscita del nuovo film diretto da David Robert Mitchell: Flowervale Street debutterà nelle sale IMAX il 16 maggio 2025. A fare concorrenza al lungometraggio, attualmente, c'è solo M3GAN 2.0, sequel dell'horror che ha ottenuto buoni risultati ai box office alcuni mesi fa. I dettagli del progetto Nel cast di Flowervale ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Mystery Anne Hathaway-Ewan McGregor Bad Robot Movie Sets Imax Release for 2025 - David Robert Mitchell’s new feature film starring Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway has officially received its title: “Flowervale Street” ...thewrap

Flowervale Street: Warner e Bad Robot annunciano la data di uscita del nuovo film di David Robert Mitchell - Il regista David Robert Mitchell ha girato in IMAX il suo nuovo film, di cui Warner Bros e Bad Robot hanno svelato titolo e data di uscita.movieplayer

It Follows Director’s New Movie With Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Gets Title, Release Date - David Robert Mitchell’s new movie, Flowervale Street, will be released in May 2025. Warner Bros. Pictures and Bad Robot have announced that Flowervale Street will be released in theaters and IMAX on ...yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Flowervale Street
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.