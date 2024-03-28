WWE | Mick Foley ha annullato una sua apparizione per problemi di salute

WWE: Mick Foley ha annullato una sua apparizione per problemi di salute (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Mick Foley è letteralmente uno di quei casi dove il wrestler ha lasciato una parte di sé sul ring quando è arrivata l’ora di ritirarsi. Sono innumerevoli gli infortuni e i problemi fisici con cui ha avuto a che fare durante e dopo la sua carriera sul quadrato; denti persi, costole rotte, commozioni cerebrali, e addirittura un pezzetto d’orecchio lacerato dalle corde del ring durante un match contro Vader nei primi anni 90?. Un quadro clinico complicato che non accenna a lasciarlo in pace; infatti di recente ha dovuto cancellare anche un’apparizione a una convention. La testa c’è, ma il corpo non segue Con un post su Instagram, l’Hardcore Legend ha informato i fan che non prenderà parte alla convention Squared Circle per sopraggiunti problemi di salute. Ecco le sue ...
