WWE: Drew McIntyre è abbastanza sereno sulla sua situazione contrattuale e la sua etica è molto apprezzata (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Drew McIntyre è attualmente uno dei personaggi più apprezzati in WWE, il suo turn heel tanto acclamato e voluto è arrivato e ha letteralmente trasformato lo scozzese rendendolo decisamente migliore e lo si vede nella sua attuale storyline che lo porterà ad affrontare Seth “Freakin” Rollin a WrestleMania 40 in un match valido per il World Heavyweight Championship. Contratto? Drew è tranquillo Ma da qualche tempo a questa parte uno dei temi principali quando si parla di Drew è quello della sua situazione contrattuale. Infatti sappiamo che il suo contratto con la compagnia è in scadenza, ma un rinnovo vero e proprio ancora non è avvenuto. In tutto ciò secondo quanto riportato dal Wrestling Observer sembra che lo scozzese sia abbastanza tranquillo riguardo la ...
