WWE: CM Punk sarà ospite di MMA Hour lunedì per un intervista di fuoco (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Con un annuncio fatto sui propri social, il canale MMA Hour darà vita ad un intervista con CM Punk lunedì prossimo. sarà di fatto una intervista in-studio senza alcun limite di tempo e completamente libera per l’ospite di esprimere le sue opinioni tra passato, presente e futuro. Inoltre si tratterà della prima intervista a Punk al di fuori degli schermi WWE dal suo ritorno ufficiale nella compagnia. Monday afternoon about to be crazy. Punk with no restrictions?? "First live extended interview since leaving AEW"Oh my lordpic.twitter.com/MyP6c33fJQ— Julian Weeks (@JulianWks) March 27, 2024
