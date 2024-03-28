Wta Charleston 2024 | programma | date | orari | copertura tv e streaming

Caroline Wozniacki to start clay swing at place where she enjoyed big success in past - Caroline Wozniacki is set to start her clay season at a familiar spot as the former world No. 1 accepted a main draw wildcard into Charleston, where she enjoyed big success in the past. On Wednesday, ...tennisworldusa

WTA TV GUIDE: How to watch Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas Bogota including Pegula, Jabeur and Sakkari - Charleston will be the main attraction of the week with a main draw that includes 10 players within the top 20, led by world No. 5 Jessica Pegula, the current champion Ons Jabeur (No. 6), and Maria ...tennisuptodate

Wozniacki, Haddad Maia among Charleston main-draw wild cards - Caroline Wozniacki, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Shelby Rogers and Clervie Ngounoue received main-draw wild cards into next week's WTA 500 Credit One Open.wtatennis