Wolf Man | Sam Jaeger de Il racconto dell’ancella nel cast del reboot horror

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Anche Samde Ilsi unisce aldiMan,dell’iconico mostro della Universal, con Leigh Whannell alla regia. Non è chiaro quale ruolo interpreterà, ma sappiamo che reciterà al fianco di Julia Garner e Christopher Abbott, i protagonisti del film. La produzione del film, al momento ancora avvolta nel mistero, è iniziata di recente in Nuova Zelanda. Whannell ha scritto il film con Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum e Rebecca Angelo, mentre Jason Blum produce insieme a Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner e Whannell come produttori esecutivi. L’originaleMan è uscito nel 1941 e si è affermato come icona al pari dei predecessori dei mostri Universal come Dracula, La ...

