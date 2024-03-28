Wolf Man | Sam Jaeger de Il racconto dell’ancella nel cast del reboot horror

Wolf Man, Sam Jaeger de Il racconto dell’ancella nel cast del reboot horror (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Anche Sam Jaeger de Il racconto dell’ancella si unisce al cast di Wolf Man, reboot horror dell’iconico mostro della Universal, con Leigh Whannell alla regia. Non è chiaro quale ruolo interpreterà Jaeger, ma sappiamo che reciterà al fianco di Julia Garner e Christopher Abbott, i protagonisti del film. La produzione del film, al momento ancora avvolta nel mistero, è iniziata di recente in Nuova Zelanda. Whannell ha scritto il film con Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum e Rebecca Angelo, mentre Jason Blum produce insieme a Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner e Whannell come produttori esecutivi. L’originale Wolf Man è uscito nel 1941 e si è affermato come icona al pari dei predecessori dei mostri Universal come Dracula, La ...
