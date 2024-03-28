Winnie the Pooh | Sangue e Miele 3 è ufficialmente in programma

Winnie the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 3 è ufficialmente in programma (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) La Jagged Edge Productions annuncia il terzo capitolo della saga horror. Mentre Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 è attualmente nelle sale americane e spopola su Rotten Tomatoes, ora con un annuncio esclusivo su Variety, Rhys Frake-Waterfield e Scott Chambers della Jagged Edge Productions hanno dato il via libera al terzo film della saga. Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele, il regista commenta le stroncature: "Lo paragonano ai film Marvel..." I dettagli del film Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 3 avrà un budget più elevato rispetto al suo predecessore, e approfondirà ulteriormente la sadica rivisitazione del personaggio infantile con l'aggiunta del coniglietto Tappo, degli elefantini detti ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Winnie the

    Non pensate di liberarvi facilmente del Winnie the Pooh horror, perché è stato appena confermato Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 3, che avrà un budget anche più corposo dell'ultimo. Troppo trash? E ... (comingsoon)

  • Winnie the

    Winnie The Pooh Blood and Honey 3 è stato confermato: lo scult horror ha già in previsione un terzo capitolo, con nuovi terrificanti personaggi, tra cui Tappo, gli Efelanti e le Noddole che saranno ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Winnie the

    Winnie-the-Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 ha un punteggio del 100% su Rotten Tomatoes, un grande miglioramento rispetto al 3% del primo film considerando che il sequel vanta un budget maggiore rispetto al ... (screenworld)

Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 3 è ufficialmente in programma - La Jagged Edge Productions annuncia il terzo capitolo della saga horror. Mentre Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 è attualmente nelle sale americane e spopola su Rotten Tomatoes, ora con un annuncio ...movieplayer

More hospital patients are being treated at home as Orlando Health expands program - The program, which has resulted in fewer patient infections and readmission rates, is being expanded to Lake and Osceola counties.health.wusf.usf.edu

Quali saranno i film horror 'da favola' del franchise Poohniverse - Ecco tutto quello che dovete sapere sul nuovo Poonhiverse, il franchise di 'favole horror' nato da Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele.cinema.everyeye

Video di Tendenza
Video Winnie the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.