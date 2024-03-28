Winnie the Pooh | Sangue e Miele 3 è confermato | Razzie o non Razzie

Winnie the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a comingsoon©

Fonte : comingsoon
Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 3 è confermato, Razzie o non Razzie (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Non pensate di liberarvi facilmente del Winnie the Pooh horror, perché è stato appena confermato Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 3, che avrà un budget anche più corposo dell'ultimo. Troppo trash? E che problema c'è? Anzi!
Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoon
  • Winnie the

    Winnie The Pooh Blood and Honey 3 è stato confermato: lo scult horror ha già in previsione un terzo capitolo, con nuovi terrificanti personaggi, tra cui Tappo, gli Efelanti e le Noddole che saranno ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Winnie the

    Winnie-the-Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 ha un punteggio del 100% su Rotten Tomatoes, un grande miglioramento rispetto al 3% del primo film considerando che il sequel vanta un budget maggiore rispetto al ... (screenworld)

  • Winnie the

    Le prime recensioni di Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 mostrano che l'horror è un successo. Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 sembra aver impressionato la critica. Il film è il sequel diretto di ... (movieplayer)

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 Confirmed - Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 was confirmed by Jagged Edge Productions, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, and producer Scott Chambers. It comes as Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 arrives in U.S.comicbook

White House announces theme and details for 2024 Easter Egg Roll - The White House on Thursday cracked open the details of its upcoming Easter Egg Roll, slated for next Monday on the White House lawn. The first lady’s office announced a continuation of the ...wivb

Winnie the Pooh Blood & Honey 3 Is Officially Happening - As Winnie the Pooh Blood & Honey 2 releases, Jagged Edge Productions confirms Winnie the Pooh Blood & Honey 3 is coming. The second film is just starting a limited theatrical run via Fathom Events, ...yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Winnie the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.