Winnie The Pooh Blood and Honey 3 si farà, con nuovi terrificanti personaggi (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Winnie The Pooh Blood and Honey 3 è stato confermato: lo scult horror ha già in previsione un terzo capitolo, con nuovi terrificanti personaggi, tra cui Tappo, gli Efelanti e le Noddole che saranno senz’altro artefici di sadici omicidi. Rhys Frake-Waterfield e Scott Chambers della casa di produzione horror Jagged Edge Productions lo hanno annunciato mentre il sequel, Winnie The Pooh Blood and Honey 2, è ora nelle sale americane, a poco più di un anno dall’uscita del primo film. Nonostante le recensioni negative, l’originale “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey” è diventato un inaspettato successo al botteghino e un punto di riferimento ...
